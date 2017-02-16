Dance4Daisy invites school children to flash mob for charity

A fundraising campaign that encourages school children around the country to take part in a flash mob-style event has launched.

The PE Suite’s Dance4Daisy campaign aims to get schools to participate in a six-week programme of virtual dance tuition, which will culminate in a simultaneous nationwide performance on 6th April. The campaign is being run in association with Cancer Research UK and Love Your Hospital, and aims to raise funds for 4-year-old cancer sufferer, Daisy Wigginton, and the hospital ward where she is receiving treatment.

The free tuition will be delivered via interactive whiteboards and projectors with a professionally choreographed routine to Daisy and the Minions’ favourite song: Pharrell Williams’s ‘Happy’ that can be taught during PE lessons.

At 11am on 6th April children at each school will be asked to congregate in the hall or outside and perform the dance. Schools will be encouraged to film their school participating to be streamed to The PE Suite website. Each participating child will be asked for a voluntary contribution of £1, and will be awarded a medal from Cancer Research UK.

Sue Dent, director at The PE Suite, said:

“As well as being a meaningful community project that will unite primary schools and raise money for a very brave little girl, Dance4Daisy will give teachers an engaging and fun focus for their PE lessons in the coming weeks.”

Information on the event and how to participate is available on The PE Suite’s website. There is also a fundraising page on GoFundMe.

