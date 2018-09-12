Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to donate £1m to Armed Forces & arts organisations

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has announced that it is to donate £1 million to 13 UK-based charitable military organisations and arts bodies this year.

The donation brings the total donated by the military event to over £11 million since the event began in 1950, and follows its 20th consecutive sell-out year.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will give £775,000 of the funds to Armed Services beneficiaries including: The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, Scottish Amenities Fund, ABF The Soldier’s Charity, Army in Scotland Trust, Army Piping Committee, 51 Infantry Brigade Welfare Fund, Edinburgh Garrison Welfare Fund, RAF Benevolent Fund, and Scottish National War Memorial.

Arts organisations will benefit from the remainder of the funds, including the Edinburgh International Festival, which will receive £20,000 and the Royal Lyceum Theatre which will collect £5,000 to increase engagement in Scotland’s cultural and arts scene.

In addition, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Youth Talent Development Fund, run in conjunction with Creative Scotland, will receive £150,000 to provide young artists in Scotland with the opportunity to develop their skills in traditional music and dance such as piping, drumming, highland dancing and fiddle playing. Details for applying for this fund will be announced in the autumn.

The Tattoo will also once again be partnering with The City of Edinburgh Council to promote the Culture Project Fund. It is donating £50,000 to a fund of £97,700, which will be given to organisations within the city of Edinburgh for projects that extend the reach of arts and cultural engagement, helping overcome geographic, financial and social barriers to accessing activity in the arts and culture.

Special focus will be given to projects offering participatory activities and workshops; exhibitions or performances in new spaces; and collaborative projects between artists and members of local communities. The fund was developed on the back of the city’s Culture Plan, which launched last year. Applications opened on 10 September and will close on Wednesday 10 October 12 noon.

Rucelle Soutar, Head of Finance for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: