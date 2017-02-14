GOSH campaign highlights life for patients and families

Great Ormond Street Hospital has launched a TV ad campaign showing the importance of normal everyday life to its young patients, and encouraging people to support the charity.

AMV BBDO created the pro bono Ordinary World campaign for GOSH, which shows everyday activities such as boarding the bus and going to the park through a child’s imagination, making the ordinary seem more exciting. It stars real GOSH patients Delano Joseph-Myers, nine from London, and Jessica Fernandes-Martins, 10 from South Wales, who have both spent significant periods of their life in hospital and ends with a young patient in bed at Great Ormond Street Hospital with narrator Olivia Colman explaining how children at GOSH would do anything to go back to normal everyday life.

The ad is airing in Pearl & Dean Cinemas, on selected Sky TV channels, the BT Sports app and on YouTube. Much of the advertising space has been negotiated for free and at reduced cost through media buying agency MediaCom.

James Drummond, board account director at AMV BBDO said: