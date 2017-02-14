Five tweets for fundraisers on 14 February 2017

Here are five recent tweets about fundraising, by or for fundraisers. Our occasional series features useful, telling or occasionally humorous tweets for fundraisers.
1. I am JustGiving
Peter Lewis, CEO of the Institute of Fundraising, noted the extensive support from charities, fundraisers and donors for JustGiving, after its business model was the subject of a full-page of criticism from The Daily Mail.
2. Here today…
Fundraisers and fundraising managers still don’t hang around in their jobs for long, according to the Director of TPP Recruitment.
3. The Bottom Line
Evan Davis brought together the Fundraising Regulator together with The British Heart Foundation and RNLI on BBC Radio 4’s The Bottom Line to discuss the challenges of running a charity. You might not be surprised that the programme focused rather more narrowly on fundraising and its regulation.
The speakers joining Davis were Lord Grade of Yarmouth, the chairman of the new Fundraising Regulator; Jayne Clarke of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and Simon Gillespie from the British Heart Foundation.
You can listen again to the programme.
4. Putting words into pictures
Good graphics can be powerful tools on social media, but so too can personal messages. Time to Change’s online image creator combines both in a simple, easy to use way.
5. Love a Valentine’s Day GIF
And because it’s Valentine’s Day, how do I love thee Age UK for this GIF?
Let me count the ways:
- It’s a GIF
- It says thank you
- It shows you what its supporters are doing
- It’s humorous
- It includes poetry, albeit of the schmalzy greetings card variety.
- It includes a nod to the campaign’s corporate partner.
Main image: “Twitter” by Uncalno Tekno is licensed under CC BY 2.0