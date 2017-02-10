Royal Bank of Canada’s first London ‘Trade for the Kids’ day raises £450k

Royal Bank of Canada’s inaugural ‘RBC Trade for the Kids Day’ in London has raised £450,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Teenage Cancer Trust. Each charity received £150,000.

A portion of the day’s trading revenues from a selection of RBC’s European Global Markets and Treasury & Markets Services businesses was donated to charity. The London event builds on the success of a similar event in New York first held in 2015.

Throughout the day, the bank’s City trading floor hosted former patients, families and employees from the charity partners who interacted with clients and engaged with RBC employees to explain how the charities help patients and families like them.

RBC supports youth causes

RBC’s charitable activities focuses on supporting youth-related causes around the world and in the local communities in which it operates.

Dave Thomas, CEO, RBC Capital Markets, Europe said:

“It is wonderful to be able to bring RBC Trade for the Kids to the UK this year, and for our clients and employees to understand more about the vital work these charities do.”

The bank employs approximately 80,000 full- and part-time employees who serve more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in 38 countries.

RBC has a long history in Europe and has operated in the region since 1910 to serve corporate, institutional and high-net worth clients.

Other trading days

Many companies run trading days on which they donate some or all of their profits or income to charities.