New provider and £1.8m of new funding announced for Impact Management Programme

Aleron has announced that it is the latest approved provider appointed to the Impact Management Programme.

The Impact Management Programme was launched in 2016 and is led by NPC and funded by Access and Power to Change. Its aim is to help charities and social enterprises manage their impact with an ultimate view to helping them access social investment and/or build their commissioned income through training, grant-funding, peer support, expert advice and an online platform.

There are two strands: Pathway – for organisations that are new to impact management, and Growth – for organisations with more developed impact practices, seeking investment/contracts.

Aleron will partner with organisations via the Programme’s Growth strand. A £1.8m grant fund is available under this strand, with up to 50 grants expected to be awarded.

Charities and social enterprises interested in applying to the Growth pathway of the programme need to meet a number of criteria, listed on Aleron’s site, and attend a compulsory Growth Strand training session. Pilot grant applications will be accepted until 10th April with a second grant window planned for September.