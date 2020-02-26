Social enterprise funding available in Ireland

The Social Innovation Fund in Ireland has two funds currently open for applications.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund is a €3.2 million fund which is being delivered over four years up to 2022. The fund was created by Social Innovation Fund Ireland (SIFI) in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The Department of Rural and Community Development provides matching funding for all philanthropic funds raised by Social Innovation Fund Ireland, through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The objective of the Fund is to find and back social enterprises that add to the social and economic fabric of their community by way of social impact. The Fund will support projects which:

• increase their social impact.

• increase their traded income.

• create more jobs

• develop long-term, effective and sustainable solutions.

In 2020, the Fund will support up to 16 social enterprises with cash grants and a place on the Accelerator Programme.

Two social enterprises will receive a cash grant of €50,000 each, two will receive €30,000 each, two will receive a grant of €20,000 each and up to ten social enterprises will receive a grant of €10,000 each.

Last week Social Enterprise Development Fund Manager, @EvoyJohn, had the privilege of meeting the @PresidentIRL, Michael D. Higgins, at #thewheel20. The President spoke of the importance of the non-profit sector to the building of a fair and just Republic. #SocEnt #SocInn pic.twitter.com/K8DA74lkwl — Social Innovation Fund Ireland (@SInnovationIRL) February 25, 2020

All successful applicants will win a place on Ireland’s only National Accelerator Programme specifically designed for social enterprises. The Accelerator Programme is designed to equip the social enterprises with the tools and techniques to expand their business skills and deepen their impact within their communities and across the country.

Applications are open until 6 March 2020.

Sustainable Cork Fund

The second fund is the Sustainable Cork Fund which will support not-for-profit organisations to increase the sustainability of Cork’s urban and rural communities through environmental, social and economic innovations “which shape a more inclusive future for all”.

Projects must be under one of three headings:

• climate action and environmental awareness

• community inclusion and cohesion

• sustainable employment and economic development and supporting good quality jobs for all.

Successful applicants will receive an awards package worth €55,000, which includes a cash grant of up to €40,000 and business supports package worth up to €15,000.

The deadline for the Sustainable Cork Fund is 3 April 2020.