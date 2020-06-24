Neil Heslop appointed next CEO of Charities Aid Foundation

Leonard Cheshire Chief Executive Neil Heslop is to take over the reins at The Charities Aid Foundation, succeeding Sir John Low, who is retiring later in the year.

Heslop has been CEO at Leonard Cheshire since 2016. During his career, he has held senior leadership roles in the telecoms industry in North America and Europe. These include Head of Strategy and General Manager of Retail and online at O2, CEO of Cincinnati Bell Wireless and Director of CTIA the Wireless Association. He also co-founded the charity Blind in Business and served as an advisor to the UK Government on the introduction of the Disability Discrimination Act. He lost his own sight at the age of 21.

Heslop said:

“CAF is a civil society leader, both in the UK and internationally. Its purpose to grow giving in all forms brings together businesses and donors with charities and social enterprises with the shared determination to make the world a better place. “Now more than ever charities are vital in our lives as we grapple with an unparalleled global health crisis. Supporting charities in all that they do is at the very heart of CAF and I am proud to be joining at such a crucial time.”

Sir James Leigh-Pemberton, Chair of Trustees, said: