DEBRA & Re-Cycle win Kingston Smith Creative Vision Award

DEBRA and Re-Cycle are this year’s winners of the third annual Kingston Smith Creative Vision Award, with each to receive an animated brand film worth £150,000 created in partnership with Bournemouth University.

DEBRA supports individuals and families affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a genetic skin blistering condition. The Kingston Smith Creative Vision Award judges felt that animation would be the perfect medium to present how EB affects everyday life to the public.

Winner of the Small Charities category, Re-Cycle collects unwanted bicycles from across the UK and ships them to partner organisations in Africa to provide people in rural areas with an affordable and sustainable means of transport. The judges felt that this gave a great deal of creative scope for the production teams to create a film.

DEBRA chief executive officer, Ben Merrett, said:

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as one of two charities to win an animated film. This animation will enable us to reach audiences in a very impactful way that otherwise would not have been possible.”

Re-Cycle founder, CEO and trustee, Merlin Matthews, said:

“The film will not only help Re-Cycle raise awareness about the challenges of distance and the critical need for affordable transportation in Africa, but it also offers huge opportunities to emerging creative talent across the UK. The charity sector partnership between Kingston Smith and Bournemouth University demonstrates the kind of holistic, 360-degree impact that is central to our organisational values.”

The two films will be created in partnership with Bournemouth University’s BFX Festival as part of its BFX Competition and presented to the winning charities in the early autumn.