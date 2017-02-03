HR company CEO establishes $5m foundation to ‘make the world a better place to work’

Glenn Elliott, the founder and CEO of employee engagement platform Reward Gateway, has founded The RGFoundation with a gift of $5 million. It will fund pioneering schemes that “make the world a better place to work”.

The RG Foundation will award grants quarterly to charity, non-profit and community organisations that are helping people get into better, safer and fairer employment.

Its funding comes directly from Elliott’s personal equity in Reward Gateway.

First project funded

At its launch the RG Foundation’s announced that its initial beneficiary is the TGG Foundation. A charitable initiative operating in Kerala, India, it received $50,000.

This grant will allow the TGG Foundation to begin work on a Rural Empowerment Hub to provide more opportunities to the local community through job creation, skills development, fair levels of pay and a better working environment.

The grant will also help to fund a new collection from Wayanad Clothing, which is a UK based social enterprise working in partnership with the TGG Foundation to address gender inequality in rural India through ethical fashion.

Reward Gateway is helping more than 1,300 of companies in 23 countries, to attract, engage and retain their best people. Its employee engagement platform brings employee benefits, discounts and perks, reward and recognition, employee wellbeing and employee communications “into one unified hub”.

Glenn Elliott explained why he had set up a charitable foundation. He said:

“There’s a massive gap in society today. A gap between employers and employees who are disengaged, or unhappy with a significant part of their lives, their work. “We started this company with one vision: to bridge this gap, and make the world a better place to work. Over the past 10 years, we’ve achieved this through our technology. Now we are extending our mission beyond our clients.”

He added that he was working on a book to help advise employers in how they can bridge this gap.

Applications to the RG Foundation are now open. Eligible UK charities can apply.

Super excited to be launching the RG Foundation today to go further in making the world a better place to work. https://t.co/eOQCeY4SxW — Glenn Elliott (@glennelliott) February 2, 2017