Eight year old raises funds for cancer research with his YouTube channel

Eight year old Alfie Oswick, from Cawston in Norfolk, is raising money for cancer research through his YouTube channel on which he reviews games and toys.

Since starting last month, he has raised more than £1,360 via his Alfie’s Awesome Appeal on JustGiving. His target had been £1,000 by the end of 2017!

His Awesome Kidz Playz channel has 10 videos on so far, and has attracted 49 subscribers.

Like any good fundraiser, one of his early videos has been a ‘thank you’ message in which he thanks individual donors to his appeal:

He set up the appeal after two of his great grandparents died from cancer. Overall he wants to raise £1 billion. The funds raised are being donated to Dereham Cancer Care, a voluntary run charity supporting local people affected by cancer.

The schoolboy has also said that will also take requests and do challenges in return for donations. Alfie’s Awesome Appeal will run until 25th November 2017.

The BBC featured him when he was invited to visit the School of Biological Sciences at the University of East Anglia to find out what was involved in cancer research.