Charity marketers and fundraisers use emoji. You see them every day in email subject lines, on Tweets, in WhatsApp messages and in many places. But do you know their history, and just how popular they are?

Gavin Lucas describes emoji as the fastest-growing language of all time.

He mentions a lecture series at the University of Cambridge in the 1930s in which philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein proposed a method of simplifying conversations and conveying feelings in the form of drawn expressions of just four strokes. Lucas suggests that that is an early example of emoji.

Lucas then argues that emoji are not really a new language, but a representation of one of the oldest methods of communication – conveying emotion by our facial expressions.

So it looks like emoji are more than a keyboard full of yellow faces.

The Story of Emoji

Product Description If you have a Twitter account or regularly send text messages, it's highly likely that you've used or received emoji. These characters include symbols and pictograms that represent a host of everyday objects and activities plus, crucially, a selection of faces that denote a range of emotions from happy to sad, angry, confused, surprised or tired. The word 'emoji' literally translates from Japanese as 'picture' (e) and 'character' (moji). The Story of Emoji traces emoji from their origin as a symbol typeface created specifically for a Japanese mobile phone provider in the late 1990s to an international communication phenomenon. As well as a history of emoji and an interview with their creator, Shigetaka Kurita, the book includes an exploration of non-text typefaces, from the decorative fleurons of the early days of the printing press to the innumerable digital typefaces available today, to the use of emoticons, ASCII art, and kaomoji in typed messages. It also looks at an array of artworks, fashion lines, special character sets, advertisements, and projects that convey emoji's widespread impact on contemporary culture.Finally, the book concludes with a section for which a group of illustrators, artists, and graphic designers have created original emoji characters they wish existed, including bacon, a vinyl record, and even a 'stabbed-in-the-back' emoji. Details No features available.

