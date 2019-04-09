Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity emoji name fun

Posted by on 9 April 2019 in Blogs
Simon Scriver has once again created some fun for fundraisers with a charity name quiz. And it has sparked variations on the theme by others.

The original ‘charity name emoji quiz’ was posted by Simon (@ToastFundraiser) on Twitter on 7 April, with acknowledgement to Nikki Bell (@charitynikki). Which charity names can you spot?

 

 

10 Christian charities emoji quiz

It was followed the next day by Robin Peake who came up with his version focusing on Christian charity names, appropriately acknowledging the original inspiration.

10 Welsh charities emoji quiz

Then Sam Coles (@CentenarySam) contributed his version of Welsh charities in emoji.

 

This was met with a positive response from IoF Cymru:

 

We’ve covered charities and emoji on UK Fundraising in the past, and even mused on the idea of what a fundraising emoji (or set of emoji) might look like.

For example:

Have you used emoji successfully in your fundraising? Either for an ask, or for communicating with supporters?

What might your 10 emoji quiz about your charity look like?

 

 

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

