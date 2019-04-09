Charity emoji name fun

Simon Scriver has once again created some fun for fundraisers with a charity emoji name quiz. And it has sparked variations on the theme by others.

The original ‘charity name emoji quiz’ was posted by Simon (@ToastFundraiser) on Twitter on 7 April, with acknowledgement to Nikki Bell (@charitynikki). Which charity names can you spot?

CHARITY NAME EMOJI QUIZ! 1. 🌎👓

2. 💾👶🏻👧🏻🧒🏻

3. 😀🚂

4. 🏏🌊🐶🏠

5. 💵:💧

6. 🔍

7. 👨‍🦳👩‍🦳🇬🇧

8. ❌

9. 👨‍⚕👩‍⚕❌🇺🇳

10. 🐃👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

11. 🇬🇧❤ (H/T @CharityNikki) — Simon Scriver (@ToastFundraiser) April 7, 2019

10 Christian charities emoji quiz

It was followed the next day by Robin Peake who came up with his version focusing on Christian charity names, appropriately acknowledging the original inspiration.

Riffing off on @ToastFundraiser and @CharityNikki's charity emoji quiz, can you name these 10 Christian charities? 1. 🛑🚗🚗

2. 😂💰

3. 🕇🔗🔗

4. 🏠♶🖒

5. 💒💂

6. 🌆👼👼

7. 🅾🖊🚪🚪

8. 🔊….🕪

9. 💃🔗

10.🕛🕐🕑🕒🕓🕔🕕🕖🕗🕘🕙🕚🕛🛐 https://t.co/V6tR6uy57n — Robin Peake (@robin_peake) April 8, 2019

10 Welsh charities emoji quiz

Then Sam Coles (@CentenarySam) contributed his version of Welsh charities in emoji.

How about a Wales version @ToastFundraiser @CharityNikki? Welsh charity name emoji quiz!

1. 👧🏼🦵🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 2. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣🏢 3. 🦙 🐑 4. 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ 5. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🚁 6. 🚢🦒🦒🐅🐅🦍🦍 7. 😾👊⛔️ 8. 🏙🏨 ❄️ 9. ✠ 🙏🧑🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 10. ❌💪 🇺🇸 @IoFCymru — Sam Coles (@CentenarySam) April 8, 2019

This was met with a positive response from IoF Cymru:

Hey Sam – we love this so much that if you give us a list of everyone who guesses ALL TEN correctly we will put them in a draw for a free ticket to our next #RaiseAndWine event!! @lisabucks @alippritchard — IoFCymru (@IoFCymru) April 8, 2019

We’ve covered charities and emoji on UK Fundraising in the past, and even mused on the idea of what a fundraising emoji (or set of emoji) might look like.

For example:

Have you used emoji successfully in your fundraising? Either for an ask, or for communicating with supporters?

What might your 10 emoji quiz about your charity look like?