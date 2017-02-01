Rule change to let donors grant intermediaries authority to Gift Aid all donations in a year

As of 6th April, intermediaries that collect donations for charities will be able to ask donors for the authority to create Gift Aid declarations on their donations for the rest of the tax year.

Intermediaries will be allowed to ask donors for this authority at any time during the tax year, and authorisation will then last for the remainder of the tax year, or until the donor cancels it.

Donors however must be able to cancel their authorisation at any time by contacting the intermediary, and to set a date for the cancellation. If no date is set, their authorisation ceases immediately. Donors will also have to pay the difference if they pay less Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax than the amount of Gift Aid on their donations in a year.

As well as explaining these points to donors, intermediaries must also provide them with an annual statement between the 5 April and 31 May for the previous tax year that explains, amongst other things, the total amount of the donations that were Gift Aided, and the maximum amount of Gift Aid that can be claimed on their Gift Aided donations. In addition, intermediaries are required to keep donor records for six years.

