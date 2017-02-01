Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

PHMG aims to raise £100,000 for charity in 2017

Posted by on 1 February 2017 in News
0 Comments
PMGH staff on Dovestone Peak
PHMG aims to raise £100,000 for charity in 2017

Manchester-based audio branding specialist PHMG has increased its target and is aiming to donate £100,000 to charity in 2017. The company donated, via the PHMG Foundation, £60,000 in 2016 after employees from around the world beat their target.

Staff raised £30,000 through a series of events including:

  • a global Santa Dash
  • a tour of all 92 Football League grounds in 75 hours
  • and a Gladiator-style assault course.

The company, which also has offices in London, Chicago and Toronto, and more than 22,000 clients in 39 countries worldwide, then matched that sum to make the £60,000 total.

 

(l-r) Kristian Hunt, Luke Walker and Alan Aspden

(l-r) Kristian Hunt, Luke Walker and Alan Aspden at Manchester United ‘s Old Trafford stadium after completing their challenge

 

This year staff have been challenged to raise £50,000. The company will once again match this. Donations this year will go to 18 charities in the UK and abroad, including the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Elmy’s Special Society, St Clare Hospice and Toronto Human Society.

Over the last four years, PHMG has taken part in 150 events to raise more than £150,000 for almost 50 different charitable organisations.

 

Chris Berisford, Finance Director, PHMG

Chris Berisford

 

Chris Berisford, Finance Director at PHMG and PHMG Foundation Trustee, said:

“The level of employee generosity and enthusiasm during 2016’s fundraising campaign was incredible to watch. Each year, it becomes more and more difficult to come up with new and interesting ways to raise money but our staff always seem to exceed themselves.”

How are charities selected?

The charities are chosen each November by staff. In addition, PHMG accepts requests from charities to raise money for them. 

 

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!