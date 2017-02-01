IKEA Foundation Play for Change campaign raises €3.4m for Save the Children

IKEA Foundation’s Play for Change campaign, which saw €1 donated to charity for every children’s book and toy sold between 20 November and 24 December, has raised €3.4 million for Save the Children.

During the Play for Change campaign, 12.6 million IKEA children’s products were sold, with the money raised going to help vulnerable children enjoy their right to play.

The donation to Save the Children will support its programme I Play, I Learn and I’m Safe, which will help prevent unsafe migration of children in Ethiopia and Bangladesh by promoting protection, education and play for children on the move.

Elisabeth Dahlin, Secretary General Save the Children Sweden and Chairperson Global Lead Agency for the IKEA Foundation partnership, said.

“Save the Children is giving children on the move a chance of a better future. The IKEA Foundation, with support from IKEA employees and customers worldwide, helps us fulfil children’s right to protection, education and play. Children on the move are highly vulnerable and our program intends to deliver lasting improvements to their lives.”

The IKEA Foundation’s other partners in the campaign were Handicap International Federation, Room to Read, Special Olympics, UNICEF and War Child. The programmes supported by the campaign all focus on children affected by disabilities, the Syrian conflict, unsafe migration, and poverty.