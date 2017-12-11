Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Huawei launches first Christmas campaign, raising funds for Save the Children

Huawei has launched its first ever campaign for Europe, in partnership with .

The ad launched on 8 December across the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium, and sees a a modern, streamlined Santa discovering how he could reach his full potential with the help of smart .

Huawei has donated £500,000 to Save the Children and is encouraging viewers to share the film to raise awareness of the cause. Donations from Huawei and the public will be given to Save the Children UK and Save the Children Spain to help deliver programmes to vulnerable children across the world.

Walter Ji, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group Western Europe said:

“Christmas is a time for giving, and so this year we decided that we didn’t just want to make another film that tells our own story, we wanted to support the amazing work Save the Children do to build better futures for children.”

