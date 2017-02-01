Fresh Ideas Fund returns for increased income sustainability in NE England

The Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland is relaunching the Fresh Ideas Fund this week. It has been created to enable voluntary, community and social enterprises in the North East of England to explore opportunities to develop new earned income streams in order to improve long term sustainability.

Grants of up to £40,000 are available to support eligible organisations develop their ideas in this area.

Ideas that stand a chance of being funded include:

taking on a new asset

developing an existing asset

expanding work to new clients or organisations

developing a new social enterprise

The Fund is supported by the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland and Northstar Foundation.

There are three stages to applying:

6 February 2017 until 3 April 2017

2 May 2017 until 30 June 2017

late September 2017.

The Fresh Ideas Fund opens on 6 February 2017.

CNL Young People’s Fund

As one fund opens another one completes its activity.

The CNL Young People’s Fund was established at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland in 2009 and made more than 100 grants of over £400,000 in its lifetime.