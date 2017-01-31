Morrisons raises record £7.2m for Sue Ryder over three years

Supermarket Morrisons has raised £7.2 million for Sue Ryder during their Raise a Smile partnership. This is the largest sum raised in a Morrisons charity partnership.

The money will help the charity provide more end of life care through the expansion of its healthcare and support services into people’s homes and local communities.

The three year partnership has helped Sue Ryder:

provide over 250,000 extra hours of care a year to patients and families

increase its team of healthcare professionals by more than 100

launch new services such as Hospice at Home, which involves taking the care offered within Sue Ryder hospices into people’s own homes, 24 hours a day.

appoint additional community nurse specialists, who offer practical and emotional support to patients and families in their own homes.

Holly Spiers, Director of Hospices and Fundraising at Sue Ryder, said:

“Our partnership means that specialist teams have been able to reach out beyond our hospices to provide crucial care and support to patients and their families in the comfort of their own homes.”

The partnership involved 111,000 Morrisons staff in over 500 locations. Staff got involved in many events, from head shaves and tea parties to marathons and ice bucket challenges. Customers were involved too, buying scratchcards, toys and supporting numerous other fundraising initiatives. Suppliers including Warburtons and Proctor and Gamble also raised money for Sue Ryder by contributing a donation from their items sold in Morrisons.

David Scott, Head of Corporate Affairs at Morrisons, said:

“Raising £7.2 million in just three years is a fantastic achievement and our colleagues really showed their dedication to the cause by leaving no stone unturned to raise funds. I’d like to thank them for all their efforts, as well as our customers who supported the partnership and our suppliers, with whom we worked hand-in-hand to raise money and awareness.”

As the partnership comes to an end Sue Ryder is looking for its next national parter.