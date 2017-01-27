Secret Giver scheme to give year-long insight into charities’ treatment of donors

Fundraising consultancy John Grain Associates (JGA) is offering an annual mystery shopper scheme for charities, designed to give fundraisers further insight into how they are treating their donors.

The Secret Giver Scheme has developed in particular to help charities meet the challenges of the new fundraising environment and changes to legislation. MD John Grain said that it is “the voluntary sector’s most comprehensive mystery shopping and competitor review programme.”

He added:

“Rather than being a simple snapshot of a charity at one or two points in the year, we have carefully built and tested a set of unique and robust criteria to consistently measure quality, accuracy, frequency and speed of every communication across the whole communications cycle. We believe it offers fantastic strategic potential for members and an unparalleled depth of insight and information for fundraisers, senior staff and trustees.”

More than mystery shopping

The service is provided on an annual membership basis, costing £6,500 annually and also includes the value of between £250 and £500 of gifts each year. There is a 10% discount launch offer available until the end of March 2017.

The Secret Giver Scheme includes:

Mystery shopping programme

A number of gifts and engagements over the year are made and reported on. Charities receive “an extensive assessment and evaluation” of each contact had with them, both on and offline.

Tracking supporter journeys

JGA will track and test the supporter journey over a 12 months, offering advice on identifying strengths weaknesses.

Competitor review

JGA is working with over 30 charities to gather comprehensive data for each type of communication throughout the year. Clients will receive a confidential report featuring benchmark data for their organisation.

Compliance check and comparisons

JGA will test and evaluate the different approaches taken by participating charities towards compliance in gathering and using donor data. It will report on the responses to any changes in regulations or legislation by every member.

Members will receive two confidential reports annually.

Michael Dent, Director of Fundraising at founding member Alzheimer’s Society, said: