Julia Porter joins fast.MAP as Chair of its Advisory Board

Data analytics expert and former DMA Chair Julia Porter is to join fast.MAP as non-Executive Chair of its new Advisory Board. She will help the data and benchmarking company, known for its Fundraising Media DNA annual reports in partnership with the Institute of Fundraising, expand across industry sectors and internationally.

Named as The DataIQ Big Data No 1 most influential person in data driven business in 2015 and No 5 in 2016, Porter is an experienced board director and business advisor. Recently she was Director of consumer revenues at Guardian News & Media where she was responsible for their CRM and data strategy. She also sits on the Board of DMA and until December 2016 was its Chair.

fastMAP provides benchmarked researched service that allows brands, including charities such as RNLI and Macmillan Cancer Support, to increase the level of marketing consent they secure from their customers and prospects.

Porter said this was a fascinating time at which to join the fastMAP advisory board. She commented:

“In the run up to implementation of GDPR companies will need to learn how to manage in a world that is moving towards opt in rather than opt out. Securing consent will become a marketing activity as well as a legal requirement. Fast.MAP’s benchmarking research services will be central to crafting the best and most engaging consent messages to ensure that companies can continue to communicate with their prospects and customers openly and transparently.”

David Cole said: