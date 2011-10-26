A fundraising robot? Are we redundant?

Fortunately, not just yet but Tim Pryde’s fundraising robot called Don8er is alive and well and collecting funds at www.timpryde.com

In time many of our simple fundraising activities will fade the way cheques are fading. Robots will certainly have their day at events, maybe street fundraising and museums etc given time they may yet knock on your door; but with the recognition that charity or non-profit finance is actually big-business and the whole sector has a very significant turnover, the repetition of small gifts seems insubstantial and hard to justify in terms of making a serious difference.

Rather I would like to see us all contributing a significant part of our income not only to government in tax for basic services, but organisations we select where we feel the services are really not meeting the needs. Any thoughts?

John Baguley

International Fundraising Consultancy

