A fundraising robot? Are we redundant?

Posted by on 26 October 2011 in Blogs
1 Comment
Fortunately, not just yet but Tim Pryde’s fundraising robot called Don8er is alive and well and collecting funds at www.timpryde.com

In time many of our simple fundraising activities will fade the way cheques are fading. Robots will certainly have their day at , maybe street fundraising and museums etc given time they may yet knock on your door; but with the recognition that charity or non-profit finance is actually big-business and the whole sector has a very significant turnover, the repetition of small gifts seems insubstantial and hard to justify in terms of making a serious difference.

Rather I would like to see us all contributing a significant part of our income not only to government in tax for basic services, but organisations we select where we feel the services are really not meeting the needs. Any thoughts?

John Baguley

John Baguley is the CEO of the International Fundraising Consultancy (IFC) and a Fellow of the Institute of Fundraising. IFC has a global reach with nine country directors and runs the free First Fridays fundraising consultancy service. John is a regular speaker at international fundraising conventions, and a writer and blogger on fundraising.

  • Charities can of course collaborate with robots.

    From 13-17 August 2014 Tate Britain in London opened up the gallery at night to online visitors who could explore the collection by directing remotely controlled “UAVs (unstaffed art-viewing vehicles)”. Or robots.

    The ‘After Dark’ project was developed by designed David de Luca with Ross Cairns and Tommaso Lanza.

    Visitors had up to five minutes control of one of the robots, each of which provided a live video feed of what it was facing in the gallery.

    The aim wasn’t to replace a physical visit to the gallery but to expand the number of people who could explore it from anywhere in the world.

    There was no fundraising ask from the robots.

" />