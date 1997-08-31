The death of HRH Princess Diana

“She was probably the most successful fund-raiser on the planet”, wrote Michael Streeter in The Independent (1 September 1997).

Princess Diana’s involvement with charities in the UK and abroad has helped them raise many millions of pounds. How will they react to her death? It would be fitting if some of these charities used the tragedy to ask for more support to help see through some of the late Princess Diana’s ideals. Visits to charity Web sites on the day of her death yielded evidence of only one such appeal, but it is no doubt just a matter of time before more add related information. A rapid response, though, might have helped provide a positive focus for all those around the world who would wish to show their support for her work and to make some kind of gesture.

Have you set up an online appeal in memory of Princess Diana? Contact UK Fundraising and we will publish links to a selection. The first activity I noticed was at the online bookshop Bookpages [formerly http://www.bookpages.co.uk/]. They say “as a mark of respect, Bookpages will be donating all profits from the sale of these books [about Diana] to the London Lighthouse, one of the main charities Princess Diana supported. The Lighthouse charity helps people with AIDS.” A sheet music site is offering to donate all proceeds from Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 1997” song to the Princess’s Memorial Fund.

