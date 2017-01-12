Clothes Aid animation encourages January clear-out

Clothes Aid is using an animation to encourage people to have a January clear out of their wardrobes.

#ClothingStory illustrates what happens to clothing when it is donated, and was created to answer queries from the public about where the clothing donated to Clothes Aid specifically goes after it has been collected.

The film tells the story through two example families: one that goes through the process of donating their clothing in the UK, and another family in an Eastern European second hand shop, which buys those same unwanted clothes a few weeks later. It also shows the step-by-step process to donate a bag of unwanted clothing to Clothes Aid.

The charity is also offering a prize draw with Brantano & Jones Bootmaker, giving people a chance to win a £50 voucher if they donate a bag of unwanted clothing this month and post a photograph of themselves on Twitter or Facebook with their bag and the #ClothingStory hashtag,

Anyone who phones the Clothes Aid hotline (020 7288 8545) to book a clothing collection, and quotes the #ClothingStory hashtag will also be added to the free prize draw.

Clothes Aid business manager, Michael Lomotey said:

“We are often asked about the lifecycle of people’s unwanted clothes, so we’re delighted to launch the #ClothingStory film, which shows the very simple process and journey that they go on from being bought, donated in the UK and then bought again in Eastern Europe. “We’re urging people up and down the country to have a clear out this January and donate a bag of their unwanted clothes to Clothes Aid. Because the less clothing that goes into landfill, the more money we can raise for our six partner UK charities.”

The six partner UK charities are: Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS), NSPCC, Macmillan, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), Make-A-Wish® UK and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

