Barts Charity launches campaign to raise awareness of trauma injuries

Barts Charity has launched its 2018 Trauma Appeal, with the aim of raising £1 million for research and treatment to help trauma patients.

According to the charity, physical injury – or trauma – to the body kills 46 people in the UK every day but receives less than 1% of medical research funding.

To raise awareness of this fact, as well as funds, the campaign tells the stories of the charity’s trauma ambassadors, including MP Stephen Timms, who was stabbed by one of his constituents. The charity is also releasing three short videos showing the journey of a typical trauma patient.

The charity is showing the videos across the Barts Health Trust and The Royal London Hospital, which is the head of the North East London and Essex Trauma Network, where 3,000 trauma patients are brought for treatment every year.

There is also a Facebook and web advertising campaign, which sees the videos and gif adverts appear across the web, in particular targeting those who have recently visited one of the hospitals, and Barts Charity is also working with its media partner, the Sunday Mirror, and other national press, to spread awareness of trauma on a national scale.

Karim Brohi, Professor of Trauma Sciences at Queen Mary University of London’s Centre for Trauma Sciences, said: