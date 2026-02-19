Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

Shortlist for National Fundraising Awards 2026 published

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 19 February 2026 | News

National Fundraising Awards logos on a step and repeat board
Photo: Howard Lake

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has announced the shortlisted nominees for this year’s National Fundraising Awards. Individuals, teams and organisations have made it to the final stage of the nationwide search for the best in fundraising.

The winners of the 2026 National Fundraising Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 4 June at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London.

They have been shortlisted by the volunteer group of judges as representing best practice and excellence in fundraising in one of a variety of categories.

The awards recognise fundraising best practice and excellence, providing a platform to showcase fundraisers and their vital contributions to the sector.

The categories and nominees are:

Fundraising Campaign of the year (category is sponsored by SOFII) 

Newcomer of the year (category is sponsored by hynt studio) 

Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the year 

Volunteer Fundraiser of the year 

Legacy and In-Memory Campaign of the year 

Charity-Business Relationship of the year 

Young Fundraiser of the year (15 years or under) 

Fundraising Charity of the year (small) 

Fundraising Charity of the year (large) 

Fundraiser of the year (sponsored by Conference Care) 


Host for 2026

The host for this year’s Awards ceremony is a fundraiser himself, Josh Leigh:

Katie Docherty, Chief Executive Officer at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“We cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of some of the most impactful fundraisers and campaigns in the sector. We had some outstanding entries this year – 131 in total and believe me it was not an easy task for the judging panel to narrow them down to our shortlisted nominees.

“I’m delighted that the National Fundraising Awards are returning to the QEII Centre for the third year in a row – the past two years have been so much fun and I’m really looking forward to welcoming our nominees to this year’s ceremony in June.”

