Shortlist for National Fundraising Awards 2026 published Photo: Howard Lake

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has announced the shortlisted nominees for this year’s National Fundraising Awards. Individuals, teams and organisations have made it to the final stage of the nationwide search for the best in fundraising.

The winners of the 2026 National Fundraising Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 4 June at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London.

They have been shortlisted by the volunteer group of judges as representing best practice and excellence in fundraising in one of a variety of categories.

The awards recognise fundraising best practice and excellence, providing a platform to showcase fundraisers and their vital contributions to the sector.

The categories and nominees are:

Fundraising Campaign of the year (category is sponsored by SOFII)

Overcooked Live: Make-A-Wish UK and Arena Media UK

Calvert Exmoor Emergency Appeal: Calvert Devon

Save Aberdeen Arts Centre: Castlegate Arts Ltd

Newcomer of the year (category is sponsored by hynt studio)

Shanty Neale, ScoutsCymru

Rachel Roland-Whipps, London Youth Choirs

Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the year

Parker Bay Consultancy

Give A Little

Farewill

Volunteer Fundraiser of the year

John Symmonds, Thames Hospice

Childline Board, NSPCC

Brian Abram, Back Up Trust and the Spinal Injuries Association

Legacy and In-Memory Campaign of the year

This is Hospice Care: Hospice UK

You Could Do Wonders: NSPCC X Octopus Legacy

Stay in the Fight: Oxfam GB

Charity-Business Relationship of the year

Barnardo’s And Co-op

Social Bite and Mitchells & Butlers

Crisis and Specsavers

Young Fundraiser of the year (15 years or under)

Charlie Blackwell, MQ Mental Health Research

Kooko Kwei, Ty Hafan

Ruby Sheffield, Royal British Legion

Fundraising Charity of the year (small)

Arrive Alive

Purple Heart Wishes

Bright Futures UK

Fundraising Charity of the year (large)

Hospice UK

Prostate Cancer Research

SolarAid

Fundraiser of the year (sponsored by Conference Care)

Rachel Tysh, Campaign Against Living Miserably

Charlotte Thiboutot, Dogs Trust

Lauren Hunt, Pancreatic Cancer UK



Host for 2026

The host for this year’s Awards ceremony is a fundraiser himself, Josh Leigh:

And that’s our shortlist for the 2026 #NationalFundraisingAwards



We’re delighted to be partnering with Blackbaud as our headline sponsor, and we’re thrilled to introduce Josh Leigh as our host for the ceremony on 4 June 2026!



Read about our shortlisted: https://t.co/LPTa0jc572 pic.twitter.com/55Qe2Yvt16 — Chartered Institute of Fundraising (@CIOFtweets) February 18, 2026

Katie Docherty, Chief Executive Officer at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“We cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of some of the most impactful fundraisers and campaigns in the sector. We had some outstanding entries this year – 131 in total and believe me it was not an easy task for the judging panel to narrow them down to our shortlisted nominees. “I’m delighted that the National Fundraising Awards are returning to the QEII Centre for the third year in a row – the past two years have been so much fun and I’m really looking forward to welcoming our nominees to this year’s ceremony in June.”