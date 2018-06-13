Training available for community fundraisers in Scotland, N Ireland, & North East

THINK Consulting Solutions has partnered with local Institute of Fundraising groups in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North East to offer tailored training for community fundraisers in a one-day workshop.

The new one-day workshop, ‘the art of relationship management and business planning’, aims to help community fundraising practitioners hone and develop relationship management and business planning. The course will cover stakeholder mapping, effective stewardship, powerful conversations and maximising the impact from of the supporter journey. A key aspect of the workshop will also be exploring planning tools, pipelines and budgeting.

Three workshops are initially being held in Glasgow, Belfast and Newcastle. Early bird places are available now for £99 plus VAT and places can be booked at:

Glasgow , 23 August

Belfast , 26 September

Newcastle , 30 October

Michelle Chambers, Managing Director of THINK Consulting Solutions, said:

“We are excited to be working in conjunction with local IoF Groups to deliver this workshop for community fundraisers. Community fundraising is an increasingly important income stream for many charities and its effective delivery is dependent on good relationship fundraising, underpinned by robust planning and financial management. THINK has enormous experience in this area of fundraising and the team are looking forward to sharing their knowledge and expertise during these sessions.”

Gemma Cowan, Chair of the IOF Scotland Community Fundraising special interest group, said: