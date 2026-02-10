£20m more for charities from the Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme energyredress.org.uk

The Ofgem Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme (Energy Redress Scheme) has launched its fifteenth funding round, making a total of £20 million available for charities and community energy groups across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The scheme, which is managed by the Energy Saving Trust and funded by voluntary payments from energy companies that may have breached Ofgem rules, opened for applications on 10 February 2026.

The funding is designed to support projects that align with three key objectives:

assisting households most at risk of cold homes and high energy bills



developing innovative domestic energy products and services



and reducing carbon emissions.

The £20 million is divided across six distinct funding streams, allowing organisations to apply for grants based on the scope and focus of their project:

The Main Fund (£12.5 million): Offers the largest grants, between £50,000 and £2 million, primarily aimed at projects supporting households in vulnerable situations.



Offers the largest grants, between £50,000 and £2 million, primarily aimed at projects supporting households in vulnerable situations. The Innovation Fund (£3 million): Provides grants from £20,000 to £1 million for developing novel products or services to benefit households.



Provides grants from £20,000 to £1 million for developing novel products or services to benefit households. The Carbon Emissions Reduction Fund (£2 million): Supports projects reducing UK carbon emissions and empowering households to lower their carbon footprint, with grants between £20,000 and £1 million.



Supports projects reducing UK carbon emissions and empowering households to lower their carbon footprint, with grants between £20,000 and £1 million. The Small Project Fund (£1 million): Grants ranging from £20,000 to £49,999 for smaller-scale projects that support vulnerable households.



Grants ranging from £20,000 to £49,999 for smaller-scale projects that support vulnerable households. The Just Transition Fund (£1 million): Dedicated to community renewable energy projects that will benefit energy consumers in vulnerable situations, with grants between £20,000 and £250,000.



Dedicated to community renewable energy projects that will benefit energy consumers in vulnerable situations, with grants between £20,000 and £250,000. The Impact Fund (£500,000): Focuses on monitoring the impact of energy advice and other interventions on households, offering grants from £20,000 to £500,000.

Since its inception in 2018 the Energy Redress Scheme has committed over £150 million in grants, supporting more than 761 projects and benefitting over 900,000 households. Previous successful projects include community-owned rooftop solar sites, impartial energy advice services, and research tailored to the needs of elderly and disabled people.

Cathryn Scott, regulatory director at Ofgem, encouraged eligible charities and community groups working in the energy sector to apply.

The deadline for submitting applications for this funding round from the Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme is 5pm on Monday 2 March 2026.

Organisations can submit one application as a lead partner per round across all the available funds. Applications are processed through the Energy Redress website.