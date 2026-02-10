Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

£20m more for charities from the Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 10 February 2026 | News

£20 million in funding now available. Apply today.
energyredress.org.uk

The Ofgem Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme (Energy Redress Scheme) has launched its fifteenth funding round, making a total of £20 million available for charities and community energy groups across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The scheme, which is managed by the Energy Saving Trust and funded by voluntary payments from energy companies that may have breached Ofgem rules, opened for applications on 10 February 2026.

The funding is designed to support projects that align with three key objectives:

The £20 million is divided across six distinct funding streams, allowing organisations to apply for grants based on the scope and focus of their project:

Since its inception in 2018 the Energy Redress Scheme has committed over £150 million in grants, supporting more than 761 projects and benefitting over 900,000 households. Previous successful projects include community-owned rooftop solar sites, impartial energy advice services, and research tailored to the needs of elderly and disabled people.

Cathryn Scott, regulatory director at Ofgem, encouraged eligible charities and community groups working in the energy sector to apply.

The deadline for submitting applications for this funding round from the Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme is 5pm on Monday 2 March 2026.

Organisations can submit one application as a lead partner per round across all the available funds. Applications are processed through the Energy Redress website.

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

