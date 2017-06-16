Applications open for Smart Energy GB in Communities fund

Smart Energy GB is inviting charities and other community organisations to apply for small grants from the Smart Energy GB in Communities fund.

A total of £255,000 will be available in grants of up to £5,000 per organisation for organisations that can help Smart Energy GB reach people over the age of 65, who have no access to the internet, with information about smart meters and how to use them in the home.

Applications close on 19th July. Alongside the fund, Smart Energy GB also offers an online resource centre with free materials including posters, leaflets and training resources for organisations that can help people benefit from smart meters.

The Smart Energy GB in Communities programme is delivered by a consortium of charities: National Energy Action, Energy Action Scotland and Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) will administer the fund.

Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Smart Energy GB, said:

“The Smart Energy GB in Communities fund will enable organisations in communities right around Britain to play an important role within our national campaign to reach every household in Britain. “Working with trusted, grassroots organisations enhances the work we do through our national campaign and will help to ensure that people who are over 65 and have no access to the internet, and may need additional support, understand and are able to benefit from smart meters.”

