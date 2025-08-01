British Gas Energy Trust reopens grant fund Photo by Magda Ehlers on Pexels.com

The British Gas Energy Trust has reopened its Individuals and Families Fund, a support scheme providing up to £1,700 to households struggling with energy debt on a prepayment or credit account.

The Individuals and Families Fund is open to eligible customers of any energy supplier, if that supplier does not have its own support scheme.

It provides energy debt grants to eligible households with up to £1,700 of debt on a prepayment meter or credit account.

Before applying, you must receive money guidance from a money advice agency or use the online budgeting tool available as part of the application. The fund is open to British Gas and non-British Gas customers. There are other criteria that must be met.



British Gas Energy Trust CEO Jessica Taplin said:



“Many households across Britain continue to struggle with high energy costs alongside other financial challenges, and this means we can once again provide vital support, regardless of which energy supplier they’re with. This fund will help those who need it most get back on stable ground and feel confident in keeping their homes and families warm and safe.”

Debt levels

The reopening comes at a time when debt levels across the UK have reached £4.15 billion, up from £3.31 billion at the same time last year.

Last year, The Individuals and Families Fund helped 1,818 households across England, writing off more than £839,000 of debt.

Further support from the Trust

As part of its support package the Trust also funds over 40 money and energy advice projects in community-based charities and social enterprises across Britain. These projects provide clients with free and impartial advice on things such as budget planning, benefits and income maximisation checks, energy efficiency measures and generalist subjects such as housing, employment and mental health support.

British Gas Energy Trust

The British Gas Energy Trust was established in 2004 and independent from, but solely funded by, British Gas.

Its mission is to alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty, with a focus on fuel poverty. Assistance is delivered through four principal programmes:

debt relief grants direct to households with up to £2,000 in energy debt;

a small grants scheme, delivered through a network of trusted partners, which provides emergency energy vouchers and essential white goods;

funding for over 40 money and energy advice projects across Britain;

and an outreach programme that brings expert money and energy advice directly into the heart of communities.