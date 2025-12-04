Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

Nominations for Movement for Good Awards close soon

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 4 December 2025 | News

12 days, 120 charities, £1,000 each. Nominate now button, next to an illustration of a snowflake with a smiling face
Image: Benefact Group

Financial services company The Benefact Group is accepting nominations for charities for its Movement for Good Awards for two more weeks.

The company, which gives “all available profits to charity and good causes”, will give £1,000 to 120 charities over 12 days.

In total the company will have donated over £1 million to charities and good causes this year.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Anyone can nominate their favourite charity or charities for a Movement for Good Award of £1,000. It is one nomination per charity, per person.

You can nominate a registered charity, not-for-profit organisation or community interest company in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands or Isle of Man. 

Generate a banner for your website. Create your own poster. Tools to promote Benefact Group's nomination process.
Tools to help charities promote the nominations opportunity.

To help charities secure more nominations Benefact Group is providing free image tools that help a charity create visual promotions for the opportunity, including creating a poster, a banner advert for their website, and a charity card with details of the nominations.

Related posts

1 December 2025

Twinkl offers funding giveaway for UK teachers
UK Fundraising
8 June 2009

Hospital receives €10 million gift
UK Fundraising
15 November 2016

Google Grants for Charities Available Now
UK Fundraising
10 May 2018

Reach Volunteering awarded £300,000 to help charities with trustee recruitment

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon