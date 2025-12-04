Nominations for Movement for Good Awards close soon Image: Benefact Group

Financial services company The Benefact Group is accepting nominations for charities for its Movement for Good Awards for two more weeks.

The company, which gives “all available profits to charity and good causes”, will give £1,000 to 120 charities over 12 days.

In total the company will have donated over £1 million to charities and good causes this year.

Anyone can nominate their favourite charity or charities for a Movement for Good Award of £1,000. It is one nomination per charity, per person.

You can nominate a registered charity, not-for-profit organisation or community interest company in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

Tools to help charities promote the nominations opportunity.

To help charities secure more nominations Benefact Group is providing free image tools that help a charity create visual promotions for the opportunity, including creating a poster, a banner advert for their website, and a charity card with details of the nominations.