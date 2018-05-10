Reach Volunteering awarded £300,000 to help charities with trustee recruitment

Reach Volunteering has been awarded more than £300,000 of National Lottery funding to enable it to support over 500 charities with their trustee recruitment.

The funds are intended to help charities increase the expertise and diversity of their trustee boards and Reach Volunteering has set up a project, backed by three years’ of funding from the Big Lottery Fund to support them in this.

The project has four strands:

Encourage better trustee recruitment

Reach Volunteering will develop materials aimed at encouraging more boards to consider diversity, clarify skills gaps and use open recruitment methods when looking for new trustees. It will collaborate with The Association of Chairs and The Small Charities Coalition to develop effective materials and widen their reach.

Develop an online service to generate more trustee appointments

Reach Volunteering will keep developing and iterating its service so it can help more charities attract more suitable candidates for their board vacancies.

Reach out to more charities and more prospective trustees

Reach Volunteering will establish new partnerships with private, public and voluntary sector organisations to encourage more charities to use its service, and to promote trustee vacancies to new audiences.

Support boards to recruit digital skills

Building on its digital trustees programme, Reach Volunteering will encourage charities to recruit trustees or external advisors with digital expertise to help them explore the opportunities and risks of digital for their charity.

Janet Thorne, CEO of Reach Volunteering said: