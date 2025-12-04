Applications to Elischer Foundation open again

The Elischer Foundation is inviting applications for its next intake of mentees for 2026/27.

The Foundation supports individuals who have already demonstrated they have a talent for fundraising and have the drive and ambition to be the next generation of sector leaders. It provides a bespoke mentoring programme “which supplements and complements the training and support individuals may already access via their fundraising or fundraising related roles”. ​​

They are inviting applications from ambitious fundraising leaders who are navigating their first year or two in a leadership role.

Advertisement

Successful applicants will be matched with mentors in March/April 2026.

Since starting the mentoring programme the Foundation has attracted 52 mentors, 105 mentees who have completed the programme, and worked with mentees in 14 countries.

The Elischer Foundation was established in memory of Tony and Nicky Elischer, and of their passion and dedication to fundraising leadership.

The deadline for applications to The Elischer Foundation is midnight on Monday 19 January 2026.