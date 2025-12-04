Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

Applications to Elischer Foundation open again

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 4 December 2025 | News

Elischer Foundation announces that the 2026/27 mentee applications are open.

The Elischer Foundation is inviting applications for its next intake of mentees for 2026/27.

The Foundation supports individuals who have already demonstrated they have a talent for fundraising and have the drive and ambition to be the next generation of sector leaders.  It provides a bespoke mentoring  programme “which supplements and complements the training and support individuals may already access via their fundraising or fundraising related roles”. ​​

They are inviting applications from ambitious fundraising leaders who are navigating their first year or two in a leadership role.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Successful applicants will be matched with mentors in March/April 2026.

Since starting the mentoring programme the Foundation has attracted 52 mentors, 105 mentees who have completed the programme, and worked with mentees in 14 countries.

The Elischer Foundation was established in memory of Tony and Nicky Elischer, and of their passion and dedication to fundraising leadership.

The deadline for applications to The Elischer Foundation is midnight on Monday 19 January 2026.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
29 April 2019

Richard Taylor joins Tony Elischer Foundation trustee board
7 November 2023

Applications open for free year-long leadership mentoring programme for legacy fundraisers
8 December 2023

Fundraising leaders encouraged to apply for Elischer Foundation mentoring programme
9 January 2025

Applications now open for The Elischer Foundation mentoring programme

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon