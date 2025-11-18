Access Self Storage aims for most boring charity calendar ever

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 18 November 2025 | News

Access Self Storage's 2026 charity calendar front cover
The 2026 Access Self Storage charity calendar

Access Self Storage has unveiled its first “Themed Storage Unit Calendar” for 2026, which it claims could be the ‘Most Boring Calendar Ever’, with every penny of every sale to be donated to Cancer Research UK.

It has produced 3,000 calendars and the company hopes to raise a minimum of £10,000 for CRUK. The calendars can be bought in all of Access Self Storage’s 57 stores around the UK.

Featuring 12 of the ‘hottest’ storage units from across the UK, each month’s chosen subject tells its own story, from colourful doors and seasonal themes to pop culture nods and festive tributes. All the monthly pages have been curated by and captured by the Access Self Storage team.

December's image for the Access Self-Storage charity calendar 2026
December’s calendar image in Access Self Storage’s 2026 charity calendar

Self storage units for a year

The calendar, on sale for £5, features the following storage units:

To buy a copy:

