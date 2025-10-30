Big Give raises £2.4 million to support charities championing women and girls Image: Big Give

Big Give’s week-long Women & Girls match fund campaign has raised £2,392,163 for charities driving positive change for women and girls around the world.

The total for its fourth annual Women & Girls campaign consisted of 9,545 donations to over 217 charities that are tackling issues such as gender inequality, education, health and empowerment. This was a record total for the campaign, the result of a 10% year-on-year increase.

The public’s generosity was multiplied as donations to the participating charities were matched by Big Give’s funding ‘champions’: foundations, companies and philanthropists doubled the impact of each donation.

This year’s campaign included £1.2 million in match funds, with £1 million contributed by the Julia Rausing Trust, which has supported the Women & Girls campaign for the past two years.

Participating charities included The Malala Fund UK, founded by activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai; Ethiopiaid, backed by ambassador Natalie Imbruglia; Goals 4 Girls, recently partnered with Lioness Alessia Russo; and 50:50 Parliament, supported by Cherie Blair KC.

Examples of charities that took part in the campaign include:

Furnishing Futures

Creating healing homes for domestic abuse survivors – raised £30,444



Creating healing homes for domestic abuse survivors – raised Pipal Tree

Colleges and courses for vulnerable girls in Nepal – raised £50,420



Colleges and courses for vulnerable girls in Nepal – raised The National Childbirth Trust

No new mother should feel alone – raised £20,575

James Reed CBE, Chair of Trustees for Big Give, said:

“I am delighted with the response we have had to this, our fourth annual campaign dedicated to supporting women and girls’ charities. Traditionally, these charities receive just 1.8 per cent of UK grants from trusts and foundations, so they are crying out for more support.

“What it demonstrates is the strength of support there is out there for organisations that are carrying out valuable work in aid of so many important causes. I want to thank our funding champions, in particular the Julia Rausing Trust, without whose support this campaign would not have been possible.”

Last year Big Give became “the UK’s biggest public fundraiser”, surpassing Children in Need and Comic Relief, when its Christmas Challenge campaign raised £44.7 million in just one week.