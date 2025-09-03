Gilly’s offers small grants for small charities

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 3 September 2025 | News

Gilly's. Logo of Gillian Stevenson Charitable Trust

Gilly’s, the Gillian Stevenson Charitable Trust CIO, is inviting funding applications from small charities. It is offering grants of up to £5,000.

By small grants, it means charities with an annual income of £100,000 or less and which are run solely by volunteers or by volunteers alongside “a handful of paid staff”. Newly formed charities are also “welcome to apply”.

Gilly’s is a family-founded grant-making organisation established in 2021 and “named in memory of our lovely mum, supporting small charities that make a big difference”. Gillian Stevenson was a primary school teacher, so the trust supports charities that are working to improve the lives of children, young people, families and adults who are disadvantaged due to illness, disability or circumstance.

Applications for its current funding round close at midnight on Sunday 5th October 2025.

Encouragingly for fundraisers, and especially those who work part time, they state “we won’t close early, regardless of how many applications we receive!”

