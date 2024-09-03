The Guide to Major Trusts 2025-26. DSC (Directory of Social Change)

ACEVO announces ACEVOFest 2025 programme

Melanie May

Melanie May | 3 September 2024 | News

An audience of business people in a room. By Pavel Danilyuk on pexels

ACEVO, the Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations, has released the programme for ACEVOFest 2025, its two-day festival dedicated to advancing leadership within the civil society sector.

The event will take place on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 March 2025, both in-person and online. On day one attendees can choose to participate either in-person at the Hilton Wembley, Lakeside Way, Wembley Park, London, HA9 0BU, or online. Day two will be held exclusively online.

Advertisement

An introduction to AI, for charity professionals, presented by Ross Angus.

Speaker highlights include:

Jane Ide, CEO of ACEVO, said:

“ACEVOFest is the highlight of our year and a fantastic opportunity for leaders from across our sector, members or otherwise, to come together to be inspired in their leadership practice. The programme brings together insightful and thought-provoking discussions led by engaging and expert speakers with a unique opportunity for peer-to-peer networking, conversation and support. We know from past experience that, whether in-person or online, our delegates love the buzz of ACEVOFest and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to join us in March 2025.”

Related posts

30 April 2007

Acevo Funding Roadshow set for London, Birmingham and Huddersfield
16 October 2023

“Frustrating & worrying” lack of progress on racial equity at most senior levels, survey shows
UK Fundraising
11 March 2019

New Pilotlight bursaries available for charity leaders
28 May 2024

Legacy Futures & The Elischer Foundation announce new cohort of Future Leaders

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon