ACEVO announces ACEVOFest 2025 programme

ACEVO, the Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations, has released the programme for ACEVOFest 2025, its two-day festival dedicated to advancing leadership within the civil society sector.

The event will take place on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 March 2025, both in-person and online. On day one attendees can choose to participate either in-person at the Hilton Wembley, Lakeside Way, Wembley Park, London, HA9 0BU, or online. Day two will be held exclusively online.

Speaker highlights include:

Yvonne Field, founder and CEO of The Ubele Initiative, who will kick off ACEVOFest 2025 with a session on ‘leading with purpose’ sharing her expertise on embedding purpose into the core of leadership and organisational strategy.

David Holdsworth, CEO of the Charity Commission, who will join a panel discussion on ‘the future of civil society’ exploring whether a radical rethink is necessary to address the evolving challenges facing the sector.

Caroline Slocock, Director of Civil Exchange, Patrick Butler, Social Policy Editor at The Guardian, and Dan Corry, CEO of New Philanthropy Capital who will all delve into ‘the evolving relationship between civil society and the new government’.

Sanchita Hosali, CEO of the British Institute of Human Rights, who will chair a panel discussion on ‘the new age of activism’ with Ben Gilchrist, CEO of Caritas Diocese of Shrewsbury, Tom Brake, Director of Unlock Democracy, and Matthew Bolton Executive Director of Citizens UK.

Jane Ide, CEO of ACEVO, said:

“ACEVOFest is the highlight of our year and a fantastic opportunity for leaders from across our sector, members or otherwise, to come together to be inspired in their leadership practice. The programme brings together insightful and thought-provoking discussions led by engaging and expert speakers with a unique opportunity for peer-to-peer networking, conversation and support. We know from past experience that, whether in-person or online, our delegates love the buzz of ACEVOFest and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to join us in March 2025.”