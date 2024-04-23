Cranfield Trust launches Charity Management Month to support sector leaders

Charity Management Month will take place in May, and will see Cranfield Trust sharing online learning development opportunities to help leaders and managers across the sector.

Cranfield Trust, which provides pro bono management support and mentoring to the voluntary sector, is launching the initiative to mark its 35th anniversary.

Online resources & webinars

During May, Cranfield Trust will be sharing and signposting to online resources in the management areas of leadership and strategic direction; financial management and sustainability; people management, and performance and impact. In addition, it will also be launching a new webinar library with recordings from its ‘Learn with Leaders’ and ‘Essentials to Excellence’ webinar series, as well as an initiative to recognise charities that have shown a commitment to development and performance improvement.

Advertisement

The Cranfield Trust Charity Management Month will run from 1-31 May with information being shared on www.cranfieldtrust.org and through Cranfield Trust’s LinkedIn, X/Twitter and Facebook posts.

It is based on Cranfield Trust’s insight gained from supporting charity leaders – since it first became a registered charity in 1988, it has provided management support to just under 3,000 human welfare charities and registered community groups through 6,000 projects.

Response to training gap

The launch also follows research by the Trust into training and development opportunities for sector managers. Last year’s Charity Management Matters report found that training on essential key management skills was lacking and where there was training available it was difficult to find and access or too costly for most charities.

Amanda Tincknell, Cranfield Trust CEO, commented:

“Cranfield Trust has been providing critical support to thousands of frontline welfare charities over the last 35 years through our pro bono management guidance and advice, mentoring and training. During that time, we have developed the Trust to an incredible scale. Last year we worked with over 700 organisations through our consultancy and mentoring services, it’s a privilege to work alongside so many vital frontline services. “We are marking our 35th anniversary at a difficult time for the sector with frontline social welfare organisations under greater pressure than ever before. In Charity Management Month, we hope that leaders and managers will take some time to explore ideas around developing their organisations and themselves as managers. “Just an hour of learning can bring new ideas to help us feel more confident in our roles as leaders and managers, helping our organisations adapt to keep pace with our fast-changing world. Cranfield Trust is committed to providing support to essential voluntary sector organisations and the people who work in them – I hope that many people will join us in taking time for development and building confidence during our first Charity Management Month.”

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chair of Cranfield Trust Board of Trustees, added

“As Cranfield Trust celebrates its 35th anniversary, every day we see the incredible challenges facing the charity sector. Organisations that have barely taken a breath after the pandemic are today facing the impact of the cost of living crisis and deepening hardship faced by so many people and communities. “Cranfield Trust ‘s commitment to help charities adapt and develop remains, and a privilege to help so many organisations strengthen in the face of challenges. Our heartfelt thanks go to all the thousands of volunteers and supporters whose generosity makes this commitment possible today and for the last 35 years.”