JustGiving sees 2024 TCS London Marathon runners raise £40mn

More than £40million has now been raised by London Marathon fundraisers on JustGiving – 14% up on last year’s race, the fundraising platform has reported.

Last year, ahead of the 26.2-mile race, a total of £39million was raised by London Marathon participants on the fundraising site, with £4million donated after the event.

The 2024 TCS London Marathon took place yesterday (21 April), with the £40mn raised by 18,000 fundraisers and set to benefit more than 1,700 charities.

So far, people have donated to London Marathon fundraising pages on JustGiving more than 900,000 times and this is expected to grow by up to 20% in the coming days, which will make this the most ever raised on JustGiving for the event.

The most common types of causes that people ran for on JustGiving related to cancer, heart disease, mental health, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said:

“We are blown away by the remarkable efforts from everyone that took part in the London Marathon this weekend. Both mentally and physically this is one of the hardest challenges a person can take on and it is heartwarming to know that so many did it for a good cause. “It is difficult to put into words just how much good will come from the impressive £40million raised by more than 18,000 fundraisers on JustGiving. It will have a significant impact on more than 1700 charities and will undoubtedly change so many lives for the better. Congratulations to everyone who took part and on behalf of all our charity partners, thank you.”

Ahead of the event last week, JustGiving said that £30mn had been donated to runners fundraising for good causes.