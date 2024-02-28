Housebuilder sets £4mn fundraising target for Cancer Research UK, plus more partnership news

A round up of recent corporate partnership and corporate fundraising news from across the UK, including Bellway’s new £4mn fundraising target for Cancer Research UK, and Getir’s £30,000 donation to London’s Community Kitchen.

Simon Gunning, CALM CEO, and Tarsem Dhaliwal, Group Chief Executive of Iceland Foods and Trustee of Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation

CALM & Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation partner to raise funds & suicide awareness

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), and Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation have announced a charity partnership which aims to kick-start a conversation about suicide in the UK and raise funds for CALM’s work.

The partnership will see Iceland and Food Warehouse colleagues, charity champions, and store managers across Iceland stores nationwide take on a number of fundraising challenges in a bid to raise £300,000 for CALM. This funding could help CALM have over 37,000 life-saving conversations via the helpline. The partnership will also work to educate and empower people to start life-saving conversations about suicide and mental health through in-store messaging and prompts, aiming to reach Iceland’s five million weekly customers nationwide.

Housebuilder sets £4 million fundraising target for Cancer Research UK

Since its partnership with Cancer Research UK began in 2016, Bellway has now raised just over £3 million for Cancer Research UK and is now aiming to raise another £1 million in 2024, which will take it past its overall target of £4 million by the end of the year.

All 21 divisions and Head Office of the company are involved in the campaign which is called ‘4 in 24’, with the slogan ‘Giving to build better lives’. The year has got off to a good start, as the developer held a National Charity Day recently, which raised over £30,000 for CRUK. It included a company-wide virtual quiz with 265 employees from across the country taking part. Other fundraising activities set to take place throughout 2024 include dress down Fridays, cake sales and people taking part in the London Marathon and Tough Mudder challenges.

Credit: Jessie Morgan

Leeds Building Society partners with Become to support care leavers

Ahead of World Care Day on 16 February the Society announced a new relationship with Become to develop a programme tailored to the specific needs of care experienced young people.

The building society is donating £72,000 to fund education on financial resilience for young care leavers through informative sessions on preparing to live independently and manage their own rented accommodation, alongside financial advice which will help put them in a better position to get onto the property ladder in the future. During the first phase of the partnership, Become will receive funds and support to create educational resources tailored to the needs of care-experienced young people to help them build financial resilience. And in the second half of this year, Become will deliver the training and evaluate the impact it is having for young people. Picture credit: Jessie Morgan

Employees at Lockheed Martin brighten community space in Waterlooville

Staff from global security and aerospace organisation, Lockheed Martin, swapped their keyboards for paint brushes when they volunteered to help decorate a community centre in Waterlooville recently.

For one day, volunteers from its Havant office gave The Acorn Centre a fresh lick of paint and tidy to support the launch of its new Wellbeing Room. The Acorn Centre provides a safe and friendly environment for locals to enjoy activities, a café and charity shop. The Wellbeing Room provides free mental health support and access to a qualified therapist. Local organisation Community First arranged for Lockheed Martin UK to undertake this project, which also saw a fresh coat of paint added to the kitchen, café and main hall in the centre.

Aegon presents over £140,000 to 2023 charity partners

Aegon’s charity committee recently presented cheques totalling over £140,000 to the pension provider’s 2023 charity partners.

Through Aegon’s colleagues’ fundraising efforts – and double matching from Aegon – funds have been made available to six charities across the UK. Aegon colleagues nominate and vote for local charity partners to fundraise for. In 2023 its charities partners were: Cancer Card and The Brain Tumour Charity in Edinburgh, Farleigh Hospice and Children with Cancer UK, Lister Neo Natal Unit in London and Rainbows Children’s Hospice in Peterborough.

H&H Group partners with Couleurs de Chine to promote access to education

H&H Group has announced a new partnership with Couleurs de Chine (Colours of China), a Paris-based NGO with a mission to promote access to education for disadvantaged young girls in the Guangxi region in China. The H&H Foundation – H&H Group’s charity arm – will help support 15 young girls in the Great Miao mountains through their high school journey with a donation to cover their school fees between 2023 and 2025.

Horizon Platforms celebrates 16 years in business & over £35k raised for good causes

Horizon Platforms is celebrating its 16th year in business, during which time it has raised over £35,000 for charities, including £12,699 for their charity partner in 2023, Andy’s Man Club. It achieved this through a variety of events including a screwball rally, climbing Scafell Pike as a partner event, a casino night and Christmas jumper day. Horizon Platform’s charity partner for 2024 is Dogs Trust.

Jollyes partnership with BillyChip® delivers £25,000 in donations in six weeks

BillyChip®, a social enterprise scheme supporting rough sleepers, has announced that its new partnership with Jollyes, the Pet Industry Federation’s 2023 retail chain of the year, has already generated over £25,000 in donations for homeless people and their pets. In the first six weeks after launch, Jollyes customers purchased over 12,000 BillyChips. Customers can either purchase a BillyChip and donate it personally to those living on the streets, or deposit it in a special box at the register.

Jollyes was the first partner to offer BillyChip innovative street currency outside of the food and services sector, rolling out the scheme in 98 stores in December. Customers at Jollyes Kettering store really got behind BillyChip, buying 1,600 £2 tokens to give to the homeless in Northamptonshire or leave at the till for Jollyes and BillyChip to use to purchase dog food for those living on the streets with pets. In and around Kettering, one BillyChip can also be used in five local Central Co-op stores to exchange for a hot or cold drink, or two BillyChips exchanged for a meal deal.

Getir donates £30k to London’s Community Kitchen

Getir has donated £30,000 to London’s Community Kitchen (LCK) thanks to its long-standing partnership with Nisa. Funds were raised from sales of Co-op products sold through the Getir app. Getir has chosen to donate their raised funds to LCK, a local charity in London where Getir is headquartered, ensuring the money raised benefited the local community. The donation has enabled the charity to buy a van.

Getir began stocking Co-op products nationwide from November 2022 after a successful trial period in local London gstores. Funds were made possible through Nisa’s registered charity, Making a Difference Locally (MADL), which raises funds with Nisa partners and associated stores. A percentage of all Co-op’s own-label products sold go into a virtual fund for retailers and partners to donate. Additional funds can also be raised via in-store collecting tins, coin spinners, and clothing banks. More than £17m has been raised by Making a Difference Locally for community causes across the UK to date.