GivingTuesday 2022 raised over £20mn in UK

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has revealed that GivingTuesday raised an estimated £20mn in the UK last year.

GivingTuesday took place on 29 November in 2022, with charities and good causes across the UK using the day as an opportunity to fundraise, to say thank you to supporters, and raise awareness of their cause. 29 November also saw GivingTuesday partners, the Big Give, launch their Christmas Challenge – the UK’s biggest match funding campaign – which raised £7.4mn. JustGiving, GivingTuesday’s giving partner for 2022, saw £2.4mn raised on the day.

The day also trended No.1 on Twitter, with messages of support coming from the Minister for Civil Society, Stuart Andrew MP, as well as NatWest, high-street companies, and England Men’s football captain, Harry Kane, amongst others.

GivingTuesday stories from Black Girls Brunch, Pump Aid, and Hickory Food can be found here.

Support strong among younger age groups

A survey of 2,000 nationally representative adults in the UK for GivingTuesday found that a third (35%) said such a recognised day would make them more likely to donate. The support was particularly strong among younger people – almost three quarters (73%) of those aged 18-34 said such a day was important, and more than six in ten (61%) said that it would mean they would be likely to donate more.

The CIoF leads GivingTuesday in the UK. Daniel Fluskey, its Director of Policy and Communications, said:

“GivingTuesday is a unique day where all and anyone can celebrate and inspire generosity. I’m really pleased to see that last year over £20m was raised for good causes all across the UK, along with he opportunity of raising their profile and thanking their supporters. Along with the brilliant fundraising that happens all through the year, it is important that there are days like GivingTuesday which provide a platform for all organisations, sectors, and people to get behind.”

This year, GivingTuesday takes place on 28 November.