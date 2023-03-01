4 funds with upcoming deadlines MADL supported Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Nisa’s MADL has grants for community coronation celebrations, Lloyds Bank Foundation is supporting small charities, SPAR has launched its second Community Cashback scheme, and Volunteero is offering £10k grants.

£100k Nisa giveaway to fund celebrations fit for a King

Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity has launched a fifth round of the Heart of the Community Awards to help communities celebrate and commemorate the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort on Saturday, 6 May.

There will be two funding opportunities to apply for as part of the awards, with 100 donations of up to £500 available for each.

Advertisement

Community celebrations

Nisa retailers can nominate a local group, charity or good cause to receive up to £500 in funding, to help communities celebrate the historic occasion with events such as Big Lunches, afternoon teas and street parties.

Donations could be used towards entertainment, food and drink, venue hire or decorations, or legacy celebration events such as tree planting, buddy benches, memorial gardens or school mementos.

Volunteering projects

Nisa retailers can also put forward a local group or good cause to receive up to £500 in funding to support local volunteers so that volunteering can be undertaken as part of the Big Help Out on 8 May.

Organised by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the Palace said it will be in tribute to the King’s public service and will help encourage people to try volunteering for themselves. Funding will be offered to provide any tools or equipment needed to complete local projects.

How to apply

Local groups, charities and good causes should approach their nearest Nisa store to enquire about nominations.

Nominations will be accepted from Nisa retailers via a dedicated website until 14 March and winners will be announced during April.

Deadline for Lloyds Bank Foundation small charity grants is this Friday

The Lloyds Bank Foundation will be awarding 70 unrestricted grants of £75,000 for specialist #SmallButVital charities this summer, with a deadline of 5pm this Friday (3 March) for applications.

It will be funding charities that are delivering frontline services around eight themes: addiction, asylum seekers and refugees, care leavers, domestic abuse, homelessness, offending, sexual abuse and exploitation, trafficking and modern slavery.

The focus is on supporting small, local, specialist charities with an income of £25,000–£500,000 where its three-year unrestricted £75,000 grant and support can make the greatest impact.

More information here.

SPAR launches second UK wide £100,000 Community Cashback scheme

SPAR has launched a second £100,000 Community Cashback scheme, giving away thirty grants to local voluntary or community organisations and charities.

Shoppers from all over the UK can apply for a grant for an organisation or charity they feel deserves funding. All applicants need to do is share the contribution that a local organisation has made to their community and what the grant would be put towards.

There are grants available to cover all geographical regions across the UK, and amounts up to £10,000 are available, with a total pool of grants valued at £100,000

The top 100 shortlisted charities will have the chance to be showcased across SPAR social channels and website for a month – providing exposure and amplifying the Community Cashback campaign.

Applications close on 15 March, and successful candidates will be contacted on 2 May.

Volunteero Dragons Den for Good offers £10k grant & free licence

Charities are invited to pitch at Volunteero’s Dragons Den for Good event for the chance to win a £10k grant and a 2-year free licence for Volunteero.

Three charities will pitch at the event, which takes place at the Volunteero Summit on 27 Apr, in the Crowne Plaza Nottingham.

The application deadline of 10 March.

The in-person pitch will be:

5-minute presentation followed by 5 minutes of Q&A

Presentation to be accompanied by a slide deck

Slide deck to be in PowerPoint format and submitted by EOD 13 April

It must cover the organisation and mission, the story behind it, the problem it is trying to solve or reduce and how, progress so far, and plans for the next year.