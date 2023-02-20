New CEO for Terrence Higgins Trust, & other sector moves

Richard Angell is to join Terrence Higgins Trust on 1 March as CEO, while Cheryl Tissot has been appointed permanent CEO of Rays of Sunshine, and Deborah Laing has joined Lymphoma Action as its new Director of Fundraising and Communications. More on these and other appointments below.

Cheryl Tissot appointed permanent CEO of Rays of Sunshine

Rays of Sunshine has announced that following a period as Interim CEO, Cheryl Tissot will continue on as the charity’s permanent CEO. Tissot has been a member of the charity’s senior management team since joining in 2021. She stepped into the role of Interim CEO in November 2022, and brings with her a wealth of experience working within the charity sector. She is the former Chief Executive of Pets as Therapy. Prior to joining the charity sector, she built up operational experience within many global corporations such as Microsoft, Invesco Asset Management and Gilead Sciences.

Richard Angell appointed as Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust

The new Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust has been announced with current Campaigns Director Richard Angell being appointed by the charity’s Board of Trustees. Angell will take over on Wednesday 1 March when current CEO Ian Green OBE steps down at the end of February after seven years in the role. Angell joined Terrence Higgins Trust as its interim Head of Policy and Public Affairs in 2020 before becoming Campaigns Director and now Chief Executive. A graduate of the University of Birmingham, he previously worked for think tank Progress and with political leaders in both the UK and Australia.

Lymphoma Action welcomes new Director of Fundraising and Communications

Lymphoma Action has appointed Deborah Laing as its new Director of Fundraising and Communications. Laing an experienced charity sector leader, began her career working for hospices in a variety of different fundraising disciplines. Her most recent work was heading up the Fundraising Team at a sight loss charity for the last six years.

Jayne Rowe joins Crowe’s Social Purpose and Non Profits team

Audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe, has hired new partner Jayne Rowe to its Social Purpose and Non Profits team. With more than 23 years of experience, Rowe joins from a leading independent accounting firm, where she was Head of Charities for four years. Prior to that, she spent more than 19 years in the National Charities and Not for Profit team of a Big Four firm. Having worked closely with leading charitable groups such as the NSPCC, Royal British Legion and British Red Cross, as well as a number of FCA authorised and regulated clients, she has a breadth of experience adding value to clients through due diligence work, advisory action, governance and training advice and benchmarking services. Rowe is also a Trustee of CBM UK, and was a member of the ICAEW Charity Committee. Alongside this work, she is responsible for the establishment of the Charity Leaders Group in Cambridge.

Subak announces Helen Milner OBE as new Chair

Global climate tech accelerator, data community and regranter Subak has announced the appointment of Helen Milner OBE as the new Chair. Milner took up the position on 15 January, bringing over 30 years of experience working in online education. Milner is the founder and Group Chief Executive of international charity Good Things Foundation. In 2012 she was inducted into the British Interactive Media Association (BIMA) Digital Hall of Fame as one of the top 20 Britons who have made the greatest contributions to the UK’s digital sector. She was also recently named one of Computer Weekly’s ‘Most Influential Women in UK Tech’, received an OBE for her work in digital inclusion in 2015, and in 2021 was awarded ‘Internet Hero of the Year’ by the Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA).

Anglia Chief Commissioner appointed as Girlguiding’s most senior volunteer

Girlguiding has announced Tracy Foster as its new Chief Guide, responsible for championing the experiences of its 70,000 strong network of volunteers and giving over 300,000 girls the best guiding experiences. Foster, whose term as Chief Guide will run for five years, has been part of Girlguiding since joining Brownies aged seven. She later went on to become a Brownie leader for 17 years, and then a Guide Leader in Peterborough. Foster is also a qualified Girlguiding trainer and has held commissioner roles at all levels, including her current role as Chief Commissioner for Anglia, where she led the region through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, championing new virtual guiding opportunities and celebrating the region’s 50th anniversary. She takes over the role from Chief Guide Amanda Medler MBE, after her five-year term comes to an end.