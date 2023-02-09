Who’s working with who: 4 snippets of agency & supplier news

From client wins to competitions, here are four snippets of charity sector-related agency and supplier news.

Seeing Dog Alliance appoints Siren Communications on awareness work

The Seeing Dogs Alliance has appointed comms & digital marketing agency, Siren Communications to grow awareness of its work as part of a drive to train more seeing dogs in the wake of the nationwide shortage.

The SDA works solely to provide guide dogs to blind people. It is run by a group of five volunteers, including three guide dog owners, a former member of Guide Dogs for the Blind, and a qualified accountant.

A recent recipient of B-Corp status, Siren Comms’ work will be led by Stacey Stockwell, the agency’s director for purpose and sustainability and will promote the SDA in all avenues of media and social media to generate greater visibility and awareness as part of the charity’s drive to support the training of more seeing dogs.

Propack Account Director Gary Walker

Direct mail firm Propack celebrates trio of charity client wins

Yorkshire direct mail specialist Propack, is celebrating a trio of new client wins in the charity sector. The Huddersfield-based firm has been appointed to deliver direct mail and print services for Cruelty Free International, Cloverleaf Advocacy and Young Women’s Trust.

The new contracts follow a year of rapid growth for Propack, which saw a 21% increase in turnover.

For Cruelty Free International, Propack has been appointed to deliver a range of individual giving print and direct mail campaigns including newsletters, fundraising appeals and supporter Christmas cards for the charity.

For Cloverleaf Advocacy, Propack will be producing various stationery, events materials and point of sale materials for the organisation, while it has been tasked with producing direct mail fundraising appeals and newsletters for Young Women’s Trust.

Red Consultancy wins Creative Shootout 2023

Integrated communications agency Red Consultancy has been crowned winner of The Creative Shootout 2023 in aid of FoodCycle.

Red Consultancy walked off with FoodCycle as a client and the £10,000 prize, and will now see their idea come to life, backed by a £50,000 media inventory prize from The Guardian and £25,000 from Channel 4. They will also have an audio package from podcast company Acast and a research programme from OnePoll, to further promote the campaign.

The brief given to the finalist agencies at lunchtime was to come up with a campaign in just four hours, that will increase awareness and understanding of who FoodCycle is and what they do, to help the charity establish 100 project locations in the UK by 2025.

The team at Red Consultancy centred their pitch on eliminating the stigmas around sharing food and encouraging communities to talk with their mouth full, in a stunning campaign titled ‘Ummm into Yum’. 2nd place, Raw LDN, impressed both the judges and audience alike with an idea that contextualised the perfect volunteer, while 3rd placed agency, Mischief, pitched a smart campaign idea ‘The Lonely Caterpillar’, which focused on one of FoodCycle’s main objectives, tackling loneliness.

Groovy Gecko delivers inaugural event for Champion Your Charity winner

Live streaming expert Groovy Gecko recently delivered the inaugural event for Champion Your Charity winner Survival International, attracting 500 live viewers and 300 new followers.

Live streamed across five social media platforms and 14 individual accounts, the event highlighted 2023 as a critical year for Indigenous rights, and the urgent need to fight against dominant, neo-colonial models of conservation in order to preserve biodiversity and respect Indigenous land rights.

Groovy Gecko’s engineering team produced and managed the hour and a half event, which presented a seamless flow of speakers ­– with name captions so viewers knew who was talking – pre-recorded footage and other visuals.

Survival International applied to Groovy Gecko’s Champion Your Charity contest in June 2022 with the ambition of running a far-reaching, live streamed event to help raise awareness of their work with Indigenous people around the world. Delivering on its promise, Groovy Gecko worked with the charity to create a lively and compelling virtual event streamed to a live global audience of long-time donors and new supporters.

A total of 9 days’ worth of content was viewed, and the event was watched live by hundreds of people, resulting in 300 new followers across the Survival International social accounts and boosting newsletter sign-ups post-event.