Dan Pallotta to release Uncharitable film this Spring Still from Dan Pallotta’s Uncharitable film documentary

Dan Pallotta has made a film documentary based on his book Uncharitable, to be released in March.

Uncharitable the film will premiere in the US, and become available for streaming at the end of May.

Like the book, the film highlights the difference between what is considered acceptable for for-profit organisations compared to nonprofit organisations, and calls for this to change. It challenges viewers to consider whether everything we’ve been taught to think about giving, charity, and the nonprofit sector discriminates against and undermines the causes people love and want to help.

Advertisement

More on the book here: Uncharitable: How Restraints on Nonprofits Undermine Their Potential

As such, it aims to ‘change everything you’ve ever thought or been taught about charity, giving, solving the greatest problems of human suffering that have plagued humanity since the beginning of time and building a world that works for everyone’.

Five years in the making. Announcing, “Uncharitable,” a documentary movie to liberate the nonprofit sector's true power. Premiers in NY at Lincoln Center 3-28, in L.A. at the Director's Guild 3-30. In select theaters in April. Streaming in May. Trailer: https://t.co/ECe9iaBBDE — danpallotta (@danpallotta) January 23, 2023

Five years in the making, Uncharitable is directed by Stephen Gyllenhaal, and has been funded by donations from supporters including a number of foundations. Among others it features Chris Anderson, CEO of TED; Rudy Espinoza, Executive Director, Inclusive Action for the City; Scott Harrison, Founder and CEO, Charity:Water; Katie Hood, CEO of One Love Foundation and former CEO of the Michael J. Fox Foundation; and Edward Norton, Actor and Founder of Crowdrise.

Watch the TED talk here: The way we think about charity is dead wrong

Pallotta”s book Uncharitable was recently re-issued by Brandeis University Press and is the best-selling title in the history of Tufts University Press, its original publisher. Pallotta followed the book by a TED talk in 2013 that became, Chris Anderson, the head of TED has said, “one of the most persuasive talks ever on the TED stage, and the 16th most-commented TED talk of all time.”