ICAP’s 2022 Charity Day raises £4.4 million Anna Maxwell Martin (R) and Diane Morgan at ICAP Charity Day 2022.

The 30th ICAP global Charity Day this week raised £4.4 million for charities. The annual campaign has now raised over £160 million in total since it started in 1993.

The financial markets operator devotes one day each year in which 100% of its revenues and 100% of its brokers’ commissions are donated directly to charitable causes.

The event, held in ICAP’s 27 offices around the world, features staff in fancy dress and celebrity guests.

Advertisement

This year the day opened with a video message from The Prince of Wales, in his role as Patron of The Passage, one of the charities supported this year.

Celebrities at ICAP Charity Day

Ant and Dec join ICAP Charity Day

A host of stars, including Ant and Dec, Simon Cowell, Holly Willoughby, Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachel Riley attended ICAP Charity Day in London. They join ICAP’s broking teams on the phones to help close deals with clients.

Anna Maxwell Martin (R) and Diane Morgan at ICAP Charity Day 2022.

Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said: “I would like to thank His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales for his support, and our brokers, clients, charity partners and their celebrity ambassadors for their commitment and dedication to ICAP Charity Day, all of which makes this iconic event so special.”



Will Poulter joins ICAP’s broking teams in its London headquarters to help close deals with clients.

Rachel Riley at ICAP

Holly Willoughby at ICAP Charity Day 2022

Keith Lemon on the phones at ICAP Charity Day 2022.

Simon Cowell joins ICAP’s broking teams in its London headquarters to help close deals with clients. Photograph: Johnny Green

Abbey Clancy at ICAP Charity Day 2022.

Gaby Roslin joins in at ICAP Charity Day.