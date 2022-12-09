ICAP’s 2022 Charity Day raises £4.4 million
The 30th ICAP global Charity Day this week raised £4.4 million for charities. The annual campaign has now raised over £160 million in total since it started in 1993.
The financial markets operator devotes one day each year in which 100% of its revenues and 100% of its brokers’ commissions are donated directly to charitable causes.
The event, held in ICAP’s 27 offices around the world, features staff in fancy dress and celebrity guests.
This year the day opened with a video message from The Prince of Wales, in his role as Patron of The Passage, one of the charities supported this year.
Celebrities at ICAP Charity Day
A host of stars, including Ant and Dec, Simon Cowell, Holly Willoughby, Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachel Riley attended ICAP Charity Day in London. They join ICAP’s broking teams on the phones to help close deals with clients.
Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said: “I would like to thank His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales for his support, and our brokers, clients, charity partners and their celebrity ambassadors for their commitment and dedication to ICAP Charity Day, all of which makes this iconic event so special.”