CharityJob donates £100K to small charities, & other agency news

Here are three snippets of news from the agency and supplier world – from CharityJob’s 2022 charitable giving, to Lounges.tv’s new charity client win, and Easyfundraising’s record breaking fundraising total.

CharityJob donates £100,000 to small charities

For its 2022 charitable giving, CharityJob has made donations totalling £100,000 to seven small charities as part of its commitment to give back to the sector.

This year, CharityJob invited members of sister site, CharityConnect, to apply for a share of a £100,000 donation. To be eligible, organisations had to be a registered charity with 50 or fewer employees.

CharityJob received more than 720 applications. Charities were shortlisted and six awards of £15,000 and one of £10,000 were made.

The charities are: 21 & Co (£15,000), Action on Postpartum Psychosis (£15,000),

Doodle Rescue (£10,000), The Harbour (£15,000), Kairos Community Trust – Linden Grove Abstinence-Support Hostel (£15,000), Little Hearts Matter (£15,000), and My Sister’s House Women’s Centre (£15,000).

Adoption UK partners with pay per view streaming service

Adoption UK has entered into a 12-month strategic partnership with Lounges.tv, a new, pay per view streaming service, to help expand how it communicates with supporters.

This partnership also allows Adoption UK to use Lounges.tv as a fundraising platform, reaching the widest audience possible through livestreams and sharing existing content to its audiences.

The first initiative Lounges.tv will be supporting Adoption UK with is The Big Education Night In. On Wednesday 7 December from 7.30pm-9pm.

Lounges.tv will host this interactive, educational experience in partnership with Adoption UK, created to bring fresh ideas for ways of supporting care-experienced young people in schools. Bringing together expert speakers from the world of secondary education and children’s social care, the event will see individuals pitch ideas on how educational experiences for those involved in care can be improved. At the end of the event, the audience will get to vote on the idea they would most like to see put into action.

Designed to raise funds, as well as educate people on the lived experience of young people who have been in care, the event is ticketed at £10 for the live event or £5 for the recording which will be match-funded during Big Give Week.

The Lounges.tv streaming platform launched earlier this month with the aim to disrupt and democratise the streaming market with all creators paid 80% of stream or content revenue within 24 hours.

Easyfundraising beats fundraising targets for third successive quarter

Easyfundraising is celebrating after beating its fundraising targets for a third successive quarter, and donating over a million pounds to good causes during this time.

The online shopping platform donates money to good causes country when people use one of their 700-plus retailers, and has paid out a record £1.27 million in the last three months.

The company, which was founded 15 years ago has now paid out over £42 million in all and continues to support over 100,000 charities and causes across the country.

The biggest individual cause pay out was to KV Korfball Club, who received £2,794 whilst the highest-paid charity this quarter was Shay’s Smiles, an organisation funding brain tumour research. They raised £1,069 – enough to fund half a day of their work.