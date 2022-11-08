Laureus Sport for Good Index highlights 29 brands leading the way

Melanie May

Melanie May | 8 November 2022 | News

a basketball team stack hands. By Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels

Patagonia, Ecotricity and Lego are among 29 brands highlighted in this year’s Laureus Sport for Good Index as leading the way globally in delivering positive social or ecological impact through sport.

Created by Laureus and SportPro, the second edition of the Laureus Sport for Good Index features brands across six different industry sectors. The purpose of the Index is to shine a light on organisations having the clearest and most meaningful impact, and to show the role that sport can play in driving sustainable change.

Brands are recognised for their collaboration, innovation and creativity across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and assessed on the following:

This year’s Index, includes 13 brands that featured in the inaugural edition, including Patagonia, Nike, Microsoft and Clif Bar. Newcomers include renewable energy company Iberdrola, technology giant Google, toy manufacturer Lego, and performance eyewear brand SunGod.

The full list was collated by an independent panel of judges, and is listed below:

Michael Johnson, four-time Olympic champion and Laureus Academy Member said:

“What we are seeing from this year’s Laureus Sport for Good Index is real-life examples of the power of sport and how it can be used to promote and implement change. These 29 brands are demonstrating top-of-the-class purpose-led impact utilising sport as the tool, and they act as a benchmark for other brands to use sport for good in their operations.

 

“What is clear from this year’s Index is that, whilst sustainability remains a core focus, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is one of the most prominent areas of focus for these organisations. We live increasingly in a world where having a voice, and making the right moves and impact is what is not only expected, but essential. We congratulate all those listed for demonstrating this intent and encourage them and their peers to continue to build on this work.”

