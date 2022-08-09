Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting to take place on 12 October

This year’s Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting takes place on Wednesday 12 October at 10.45am and is open to all.

The meeting will be a hybrid event, held in Cardiff, and online, with Commission Chair (Orlando Fraser QC), CEO (Helen Stephenson CBE) and colleagues providing updates and insight into the regulator’s work.

The event is free of charge but pre-registration is essential.

Advertisement

It will start at 10.45am for those joining online and 10am for those attending in person to allow time for registration.

Further details are to follow in due course but any questions about the event can be directed to [email protected].

Last year’s meeting is still available to view on YouTube: