60 small charities & nonprofits to receive free training support thanks to new partnership Amanda Tincknell CBE Chief Executive Cranfield Trust and Les Hutchinson Chief Executive of the MCF

Sixty small charities and other not-for-profit organisations from across England and Wales will be able to access training and expert help from the Cranfield Trust, thanks to a new partnership with the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) which is funding the £228,000 project.

The two-year partnership will support essential social welfare services. The charities will receive intensive consultancy or leadership development support in areas such as business planning and strategy, governance, marketing or financial processes.

At least one charity or not-for-profit organisation nominated by every Masonic Province across England and Wales will receive the support. The partnership will also offer a programme of learning events and activities to thousands of other charities.

Drawing on Cranfield Trust’s model of volunteering, charity leaders and managers will receive the support of skilled consultants and mentors. The partnership will also spearhead a major national study into the professional development and training needs of frontline charity managers, with the aim of building a management training programme for thousands more local charities in the future.

Les Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer Masonic Charitable Foundation said:

“This important partnership with the Cranfield Trust will help sixty charities across England and Wales to become more effective and efficient and improve the delivery of services to people in need. It’s another demonstration of charity being at the heart of Freemasonry.”

Chief Executive of Cranfield Trust, Amanda Tincknell CBE, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with the Masonic Charitable Foundation to support vital, frontline charities across the country. This generous grant will enable the Cranfield Trust to link highly skilled volunteers with sixty frontline welfare charities and organisations to provide essential consultancy and mentoring services. The partnership will provide tailored professional support to meet the needs of smaller charities and as a result, local communities will benefit from even stronger charities.”